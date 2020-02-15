ShipChain (SHIP) Price Tops $0.0112 on Top Exchanges

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last week, ShipChain has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. ShipChain has a total market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $776.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain token can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.47 or 0.03170045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00247865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00043991 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00155878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,209,067 tokens. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

