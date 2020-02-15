Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Position Raised by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Shopify from to in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $470.11.

Shares of SHOP opened at $531.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $449.15 and its 200-day moving average is $368.66. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $173.71 and a 12 month high of $593.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

