Short Interest in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Drops By 6.9%

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 894,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in ABIOMED during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABIOMED during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in ABIOMED by 326.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ABIOMED by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in ABIOMED by 638.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

ABMD stock opened at $167.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.81. ABIOMED has a 12 month low of $155.02 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.47.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. ABIOMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABIOMED will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann upped their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $198.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.00.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

