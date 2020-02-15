Short Interest in AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Declines By 5.8%

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 351,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 372,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AEterna Zentaris stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.17. AEterna Zentaris has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $5.57.

Get AEterna Zentaris alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AEZS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AEterna Zentaris in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Sabby Management LLC increased its stake in AEterna Zentaris by 486.1% during the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 72,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 59,778 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AEterna Zentaris during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AEterna Zentaris during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

About AEterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AEterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.