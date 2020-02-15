Short Interest in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Decreases By 6.9%

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 520,300 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 558,900 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $36.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82. Agilysys has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.84 million, a P/E ratio of -77.45 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 million. Equities analysts expect that Agilysys will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Agilysys from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Agilysys by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 67,717 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,296,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Agilysys by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

