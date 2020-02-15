Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Declines By 6.1%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,110,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 15,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 221,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $19.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.04. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 54.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.