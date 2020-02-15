Short Interest in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Rises By 6.4%

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,570,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 10,870,000 shares. Approximately 29.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 888,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.

In other news, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,645,900. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 439,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 96,086 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMT opened at $27.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.04. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.59 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

