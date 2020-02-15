Short Interest in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) Increases By 6.5%

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 6,950,000 shares. Approximately 33.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 430,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $66.33 on Friday. Allakos has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $139.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.34 and a beta of -1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.00.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Allakos will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Allakos during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Allakos during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

