Short Interest in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Increases By 5.3%

ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 605,900 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 575,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other ALLETE news, Director Madeleine W. Ludlow sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $95,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 1,442.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 150.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALE opened at $81.19 on Friday. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $88.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.69.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.60 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.88%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

