Short Interest in Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) Grows By 6.3%

Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 673,800 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 633,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 556,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $749.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.94 million. Research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ARCO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bradesco Corretora reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

