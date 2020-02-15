Short Interest in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Decreases By 5.8%

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $208.95 on Friday. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $129.70 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 316.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.76 and a 200-day moving average of $165.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Autodesk from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.18.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 235.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 45.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 454.5% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

