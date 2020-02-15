Short Interest in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Increases By 5.3%

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,320,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 6,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.2 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,291.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $216,420.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 441,755 shares of company stock worth $20,036,688. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.78. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AN. ValuEngine downgraded AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark started coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.