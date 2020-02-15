Short Interest in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Drops By 7.8%

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,960,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 8,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 782,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days. Approximately 13.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of AAXN stock opened at $87.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.29. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $46.28 and a one year high of $89.16.

AAXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

In related news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 12,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $861,091.84. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 8,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,821.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $302,991.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,267 shares in the company, valued at $48,761,538.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,451 shares of company stock worth $5,849,008 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

