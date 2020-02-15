Short Interest in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Declines By 7.1%

Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,900 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 375,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

TBBK stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.28. 269,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,609. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TBBK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other Bancorp news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 24,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $990,844.26. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski acquired 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,869.80. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,460 shares of company stock worth $85,280 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in shares of Bancorp in the third quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

