Short Interest in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Declines By 7.2%

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 565,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,322. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.21. Boston Properties has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $147.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.92%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 27,216 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.02, for a total value of $3,756,352.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,212.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $697,366.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,258 shares of company stock worth $26,471,475. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 351,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,430,000 after acquiring an additional 220,592 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 409,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,138,000 after acquiring an additional 211,349 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 248,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,161,000 after acquiring an additional 166,791 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,261,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,729,000 after acquiring an additional 147,291 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.38.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.