Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Declines By 6.3%

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

BHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.65. 1,276,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,869. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.95. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,820,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,741 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,580,000 after acquiring an additional 467,075 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1,034.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 456,387 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,527,000 after acquiring an additional 428,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,707,000 after acquiring an additional 365,359 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

