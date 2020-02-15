Short Interest in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Expands By 5.8%

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,330,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 17,330,000 shares. Approximately 37.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.6 days.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 33,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $3,066,806.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,612.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $433,272.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,268.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,931 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,282. 13.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 28,898 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 200,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after buying an additional 96,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,774,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,431,000 after buying an additional 170,087 shares in the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

CVNA stock opened at $88.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.88. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

