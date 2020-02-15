Short Interest in Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Decreases By 7.4%

Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 18,026 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 466.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,741,000.

Shares of LEU stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. Centrus Energy has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the commercial nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity.

