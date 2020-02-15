Short Interest in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Rises By 6.0%

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,280,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 13,470,000 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 896,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.9 days.

CHKP stock opened at $117.10 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $105.13 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.07 and its 200-day moving average is $111.87.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. William Blair lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, First Analysis lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.71.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

