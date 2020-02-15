Short Interest in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Decreases By 7.7%

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 7,570,000 shares. Approximately 48.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 924,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

PLCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Childrens Place from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Childrens Place in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered Childrens Place from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Childrens Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers bought 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $1,005,274.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.80 per share, for a total transaction of $156,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,014. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Childrens Place by 229.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Childrens Place by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Childrens Place during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.29. The stock had a trading volume of 352,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. Childrens Place has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $116.84.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Childrens Place will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.