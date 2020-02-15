Short Interest in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) Expands By 6.3%

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,400 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 256,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CHT stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $37.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.04.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 22,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

