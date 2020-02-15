Short Interest in Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Increases By 5.2%

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE CINR opened at $17.45 on Friday. Ciner Resources has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $345.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ciner Resources in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ciner Resources during the third quarter valued at about $284,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ciner Resources by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Ciner Resources by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ciner Resources by 6.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

