Short Interest in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Decreases By 6.8%

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 786,300 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 843,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in CIRCOR International by 64.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CIRCOR International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CIRCOR International by 161.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CIRCOR International in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in CIRCOR International by 42.1% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 124,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 36,837 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.23. The stock had a trading volume of 77,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,503. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.45. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $893.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CIRCOR International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

