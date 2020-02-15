Short Interest in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Grows By 5.6%

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 3,910,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,822.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,314 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Crocs by 6.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Crocs by 40.3% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 48,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 13,838 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $11,171,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $3,045,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on CROX. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. Crocs has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $43.79.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

