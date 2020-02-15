Short Interest in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) Decreases By 5.8%

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 186,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz bought 284,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,823,099.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DFIN. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.