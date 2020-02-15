Short Interest in Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) Rises By 7.2%

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ESTE traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $4.41. 155,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.23.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $83,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 18.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 183,419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 11.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 258,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 75,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 21,251 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

