Short Interest in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Rises By 6.2%

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,050,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 11,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ESI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $68,895,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $32,508,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $18,008,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $18,847,000. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $18,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

ESI opened at $12.12 on Friday. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.