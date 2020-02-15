Short Interest in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Grows By 5.2%

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,900 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 145,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. EMCORE has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $4.31.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $25.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.55.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Domenik purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMKR. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EMCORE by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,097,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 505,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of EMCORE by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,224,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 32,371 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

