Short Interest in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Drops By 6.3%

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 103,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,739,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 53,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INBK shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First Internet Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ:INBK traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.08. The company had a trading volume of 65,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,802. The company has a market capitalization of $269.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

