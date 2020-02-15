Short Interest in First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) Expands By 6.3%

First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. First Western Financial has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $24.16 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYFW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised First Western Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 26.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 15.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

