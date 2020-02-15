Short Interest in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Rises By 10.4%

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 443,800 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the January 15th total of 401,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:FTAI traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,954. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.14. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $20.68.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTAI. B. Riley began coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 14.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 6.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 47,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 0.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 42.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 93.5% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

