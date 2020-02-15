Short Interest in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Rises By 6.2%

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FSP opened at $8.00 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $8.97.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $69.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.44 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Franklin Street Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,700,000 after buying an additional 128,244 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,729,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,922,000 after buying an additional 268,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,115,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after buying an additional 62,362 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 858,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 55.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 220,228 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.