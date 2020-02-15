Short Interest in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Declines By 7.5%

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,100 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 233,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 110,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of FF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 98,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,196. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.98. FutureFuel has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $19.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in FutureFuel by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in FutureFuel by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in FutureFuel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in FutureFuel by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 52,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

