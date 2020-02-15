Short Interest in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Drops By 13.8%

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the January 15th total of 7,660,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $38,488.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,434,421.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $68,801.04. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,462 shares of company stock valued at $372,963. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 20,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GDDY traded up $7.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.39. 4,947,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.15, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.67. Godaddy has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.99.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Godaddy will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Godaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

