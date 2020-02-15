Short Interest in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Declines By 5.9%

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 531,400 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 564,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ GRBK traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $12.04. 50,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,383. The company has a current ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 4,546.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 256,010 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.