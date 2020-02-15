Short Interest in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Decreases By 15.1%

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,700 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the January 15th total of 183,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HALL traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 29,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.89. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 1,236.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 860.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $92,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on HALL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

