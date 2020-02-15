Short Interest in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Increases By 5.3%

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 6,620,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 676,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

In other Harmonic news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 28,061 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $228,697.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,771.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 237,500 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $1,942,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 407,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 348,382 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,751. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Harmonic by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Harmonic by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $6.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $613.43 million, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $122.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

