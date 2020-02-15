Short Interest in Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) Decreases By 6.6%

Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 10,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hi-Crush during the fourth quarter worth $580,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Hi-Crush during the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Hi-Crush during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Hi-Crush during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Hi-Crush has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.93.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hi-Crush from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. AltaCorp Capital cut Hi-Crush from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

