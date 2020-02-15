Short Interest in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) Expands By 6.2%

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,700 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 236,100 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of HY opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average is $56.32. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a fifty-two week low of $43.26 and a fifty-two week high of $76.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.13 million, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

