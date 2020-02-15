Short Interest in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Expands By 6.3%

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 912,700 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 858,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $3,779,426.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,240,000 after purchasing an additional 69,177 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth $1,055,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.69. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $42.71 and a 52 week high of $80.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.48.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.