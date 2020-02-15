Short Interest in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Rises By 5.1%

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 57,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intevac by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Intevac by 332.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intevac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intevac by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 655,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Intevac by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 235,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $6.54 on Friday. Intevac has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $158.79 million, a P/E ratio of 130.80 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Intevac had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Intevac will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IVAC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Intevac from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

