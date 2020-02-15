Short Interest in INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) Increases By 6.0%

INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,100 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 253,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In related news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $85,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,930.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $59,654.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,614.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,145 shares of company stock worth $158,137 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in INTL Fcstone by 57.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INTL Fcstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in INTL Fcstone by 62.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in INTL Fcstone during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in INTL Fcstone by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of INTL stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $998.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.00. INTL Fcstone has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $52.23.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 14.27%.

About INTL Fcstone

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

