Short Interest in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Decreases By 15.2%

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,020,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 14,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 13,598 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $573,427.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,195 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,863 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $931,145.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,892,195.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,989 shares of company stock worth $3,684,700. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 932.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 49,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 28.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,706,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.02. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

