Short Interest in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Drops By 6.3%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,100 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 151,700 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaixin Auto stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Kaixin Auto at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaixin Auto alerts:

Shares of KXIN stock remained flat at $$1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,970. Kaixin Auto has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53.

Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.95 million during the quarter.

About Kaixin Auto

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaixin Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaixin Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.