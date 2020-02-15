Short Interest in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Increases By 10.6%

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get KB Home alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in KB Home by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in KB Home by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in KB Home by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 62,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KBH. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James upgraded shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of KB Home to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Shares of KB Home stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $39.77. 1,116,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,759. KB Home has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $39.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.