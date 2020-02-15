Short Interest in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Increases By 10.6%

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in KB Home by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in KB Home by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in KB Home by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 62,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on KBH. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James upgraded shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of KB Home to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.91.
Shares of KB Home stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $39.77. 1,116,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,759. KB Home has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $39.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
