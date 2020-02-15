Short Interest in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Increases By 5.2%

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 32,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:KMI opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $22.09.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,922,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,079,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,389,251.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fayez Sarofim acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,020,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,373,127 shares in the company, valued at $590,399,852.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 559,624 shares of company stock valued at $11,142,827. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $126,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 327,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 28,379 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 16.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 11.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

