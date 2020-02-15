Short Interest in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Decreases By 7.0%

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,900 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 213,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

LBRDA stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.70. 37,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,065. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.85 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a twelve month low of $86.99 and a twelve month high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on LBRDA shares. TD Securities cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

