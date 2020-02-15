Short Interest in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Rises By 6.1%

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,930,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 11,240,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,893,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,629,000 after buying an additional 1,505,686 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,976,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,288,000 after buying an additional 1,404,360 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,537,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,665,000 after buying an additional 1,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1,319.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 619,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,263,000 after buying an additional 575,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,242,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,257,000 after buying an additional 483,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,402.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.51. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $55.10 and a 52-week high of $76.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim set a $84.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

