Short Interest in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Declines By 7.6%

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 541,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, First Analysis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $43,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,497.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $728,449.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,195.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,737 shares of company stock valued at $820,260 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RAMP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,961. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.47. LiveRamp has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $63.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

