Short Interest in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Increases By 5.1%

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,510,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 19,510,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of LYFT from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of LYFT from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of LYFT in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $44.69 on Friday. LYFT has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $88.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 279.94%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that LYFT will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LYFT news, CEO Logan Green sold 38,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,701,812.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 17,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $770,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,072 shares of company stock worth $7,950,163 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LYFT by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in LYFT by 1,142.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 30,762 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC increased its holdings in LYFT by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in LYFT by 384.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 804,327 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,602,000 after buying an additional 638,207 shares during the period. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in LYFT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,099,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

